Following a night of violence and destruction by a crowd gathered Saturday in downtown Miami to protest he death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more protesters have started to gather again and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has issued a curfew starting at 9 p.m. tonight and continuing until further notice.

Gimenez also postponed the long-anticipated opening of county beaches because of the protests. Beaches, including those in Key Biscayne, will remain closed until the curfew is lifted.

Saturday night's demonstrations turned violent at sundown, with looting happening at the Bayside complex and at least one police cruiser burned.

Miami-Dade police said there were 38 arrests made overnight.

Earlier this afternoon in downtown Miami, demonstrators once more started gathering at the showed up at the Torch of Friendship, which is located near the Bayfront Marketplace stores that were looted Saturday night.

In his statement, Gimenez said the curfew will continue daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"The beaches will remain closed until the curfew order is lifted," he said. "Apartment pools, condominium pools, and other private community pools managed by homeowners associations may still open as planned. In addition, the pools at the following Miami-Dade Parks will reopen: Goulds Park, A.D. Barnes Park and Oak Grove Park. Hotels will also be able to expand accommodations."

On Saturday, Village Mayor Mike Davey released a video statement joining in on the condemnation of the Minneapolis police officer now charged with 3rd degree murder in the death of Floyd.

Davey commended Village Police Department Chief Charles Press for his work in Liberty City, a primarily African-American neighborhood, and Davey said, “Goal should be to eliminate racism as best we can.”

Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis policeman kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was face down on the ground on May 25. Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed .