Residents urge Verizon/T-Mobile to remove or shrink size of antennas on condo roof

Verizon and T-Mobile have asked the Village of Key Biscayne to give them until the end of February to consider modifications to the cell phone towers that have angered many area residents.

The companies installed four cell phone towers on the roof of Cape Florida Condos on Sea View Drive. Because the condos are six stories high, the tall, boxy towers diminish residents’ views and property values, said Anna De Sisto, who has lived at the nearby Ocean Club Towers for 20 years.

“The towers went up in June and it’s now February. Nothing’s changed,” said De Sisto. “Allowing these cell phone towers to be installed on top of a condo is unfair, unjust and disrespectful to residents. We want them moved or substantially reduced in size.”

Village staff has met twice with each company and asked each of them to consider moving the cell towers. One possible option is to install the antennas on the tower next to the fire station, said Jake Ozyman, director of Key Biscayne’s Building, Zoning, Planning and Public Works department.

“Moving the towers is still on the table,” Ozyman said. “It would cost the companies extra to move towers that are already installed in agreement with the condo association.”

Village staff also discussed with the companies the option of removing the screening panels and painting them the same color as the building. “The companies added the panels because our zoning codes required them. But when you screen the towers, you block the view more,” Ozyman noted.

The cell tower controversy is one reason the village is reviewing and updating its zoning regulations, he said, noting that the village attorney confirmed that the cell phone towers complied with the current zoning code when they were installed last summer.

In other municipalities, cell companies would first explore the use of publicly-owned buildings such as schools and fire stations. If none were suitable, cell companies would review the use of commercial buildings and private residences would usually be the last option. Other municipalities also require public hearings before cell phone towers are installed, which is not currently the case in the village, he noted. The zoning review committee has met twice and the village plans to complete its updates in April. However, changes to the zoning rules won’t impact existing cell phone towers.

In the meantime, Key Biscayne residents eagerly await the communications companies’ proposals. “We’re reasonable people and we’re going to give them (the companies) the two weeks they’ve requested,” De Sisto said. However, if the companies don’t make significant changes, the residents’ group is considering legal action, she added.