Southern eyewall of Dorian continues to lash Grand Bahama Island, expected to begin moving north northwestward later this morning.
For the complete 5:00 Tuesday, Sept 3 advisory, click here.
Updates for Key Biscayne:
- The KB for Bahamas humanitarian aid collection starts this morning at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. tonight. Drop off goods at the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon. For a list of needed items, click here.
- The KB Community Center is open regular hours today, open until 10 p.m. tonight. For an updated schedule of which classes are on as planned and which classes are cancelled, click here.
- Village offices are OPEN today, normal business hours.
- KB-K-8 Center and MAST Academy classes remain suspended today, as are all Miami-Dade Public Schools
- St Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School has cancelled classes today, welcomes student back for the first day of school tomorrow. For details, click here.
- Freebie Service remains suspended until further notice.
- Regular Trash Pick-Up remains CANCELLED