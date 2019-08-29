Thursday evening update

K-8 Center on Lockdown due to Armed Suspect; - Suspect Apprehended

At 2:25 p.m., Key Biscayne Police received a report of an armed subject outside Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Officers responded immediately; locking down all schools, setting-up a perimeter and conducting a home-by-home search for the subject. He was located within minutes and arrested.

As KBPD Officers took control of the situation, they also notified Miami-Dade County Police who provided air support and dispatched their SWAT and Rapid Response teams. The Miami-Dade County Schools Police Department also dispatched its teams and Key Biscayne Fire was ready and on stand-by. Village Officers were able to make the arrest before those additional resources arrived.

The subject is facing charges of breach of peace and thanks to the swift and effective response, no one was hurt in this incident.

Reports from K-8 parents on site alleged subject was shooting iguanas who were eating plants in his garden.

