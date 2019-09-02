The Key Biscayne Community Center will be open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3rd and have extra staff on available to open the Game Room and Indoor Playground beginning at 10:00 am Tuesday to help since

Here is a Tuesday, September 3rd updated schedule for regularly scheduled classes.

Classes that are taking place as scheduled.

6:15 AM - Spinning w/Jennifer

8-11 AM - Group Exercise Classes (Sculpt & Spinning)

8:30 AM - VeroYoga

9:30 AM - Yoga w/Arbey

10:00 AM - Mindfulness Meditation (English)

11:15 AM - Boomer Bootcamp w/Marilyn Myles

3-8 PM - Team Key Aquatics (TKA)

3-8 PM - Swim Kids

3:30-8 PM - American Gymsters

3:30-5:30 PM - Broadway Musical Theatre

4-6 PM - Coding for Beginners & Intermediate

6:00 PM - Spinning w/ Arturo

6:30 PM - VeroKids Yoga

7:00 PM - Functional Training w/Alexandre

CANCELLED CLASSES for Tuesday, Sept 3

9:00 AM - Swim & Sports for Toddlers

9:30 AM - Cardio Dance Fitness

10:30 AM - Art Lab for Toddlers

12:00 PM - Brain HQ

4-8 PM - Maria Verdeja Ballet (MVSA)

4:15 PM - Young Athletes Program (YAP)

5:00 PM - Art Lab for Pre-Schoolers

5:00 PM - Ronda Musical w/Magdalena Fleitas

UNCERTAIN - the following classes were not confirmed as of Sept 2.