The Key Biscayne Community Center will be open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3rd and have extra staff on available to open the Game Room and Indoor Playground beginning at 10:00 am Tuesday to help since
Here is a Tuesday, September 3rd updated schedule for regularly scheduled classes.
Classes that are taking place as scheduled.
- 6:15 AM - Spinning w/Jennifer
- 8-11 AM - Group Exercise Classes (Sculpt & Spinning)
- 8:30 AM - VeroYoga
- 9:30 AM - Yoga w/Arbey
- 10:00 AM - Mindfulness Meditation (English)
- 11:15 AM - Boomer Bootcamp w/Marilyn Myles
- 3-8 PM - Team Key Aquatics (TKA)
- 3-8 PM - Swim Kids
- 3:30-8 PM - American Gymsters
- 3:30-5:30 PM - Broadway Musical Theatre
- 4-6 PM - Coding for Beginners & Intermediate
- 6:00 PM - Spinning w/ Arturo
- 6:30 PM - VeroKids Yoga
- 7:00 PM - Functional Training w/Alexandre
CANCELLED CLASSES for Tuesday, Sept 3
- 9:00 AM - Swim & Sports for Toddlers
- 9:30 AM - Cardio Dance Fitness
- 10:30 AM - Art Lab for Toddlers
- 12:00 PM - Brain HQ
- 4-8 PM - Maria Verdeja Ballet (MVSA)
- 4:15 PM - Young Athletes Program (YAP)
- 5:00 PM - Art Lab for Pre-Schoolers
- 5:00 PM - Ronda Musical w/Magdalena Fleitas
UNCERTAIN - the following classes were not confirmed as of Sept 2.
- 7:30 AM - Swimming Endurance Competitive Group
- 8:45 AM - Swimming Endurance
- 5:00 PM - Triathlon for Kids & Teens
- 6:30 PM - Creative