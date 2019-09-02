Key Biscayne Community Center class schedule for Tuesday Sept 3

The Key Biscayne Community Center will be open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3rd and have extra staff on available to open the Game Room and Indoor Playground beginning at 10:00 am Tuesday to help since

Here is a Tuesday, September 3rd updated schedule for regularly scheduled classes.

Classes that are taking place as scheduled.

  • 6:15 AM - Spinning w/Jennifer
  • 8-11 AM - Group Exercise Classes (Sculpt & Spinning)
  • 8:30 AM - VeroYoga
  • 9:30 AM - Yoga w/Arbey
  • 10:00 AM - Mindfulness Meditation (English)
  • 11:15 AM - Boomer Bootcamp w/Marilyn Myles
  • 3-8 PM - Team Key Aquatics (TKA)
  • 3-8 PM - Swim Kids
  • 3:30-8 PM - American Gymsters
  • 3:30-5:30 PM - Broadway Musical Theatre
  • 4-6 PM - Coding for Beginners & Intermediate
  • 6:00 PM - Spinning w/ Arturo
  • 6:30 PM - VeroKids Yoga
  • 7:00 PM - Functional Training w/Alexandre

CANCELLED CLASSES for Tuesday, Sept 3

  • 9:00 AM - Swim & Sports for Toddlers
  • 9:30 AM - Cardio Dance Fitness
  • 10:30 AM - Art Lab for Toddlers
  • 12:00 PM - Brain HQ
  • 4-8 PM - Maria Verdeja Ballet (MVSA)
  • 4:15 PM - Young Athletes Program (YAP)
  • 5:00 PM - Art Lab for Pre-Schoolers
  • 5:00 PM - Ronda Musical w/Magdalena Fleitas

UNCERTAIN - the following classes were not confirmed as of Sept 2.

  • 7:30 AM - Swimming Endurance Competitive Group
  • 8:45 AM - Swimming Endurance
  • 5:00 PM - Triathlon for Kids & Teens
  • 6:30 PM - Creative
