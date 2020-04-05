The Florida Health Department updated the COVID19 related data this evening and as expected, the number of Floridians testing positive for the COVID19 virus continued to grow, now with 12,350 cases.

The list of cases by municipalities shows “Key Biscayne” with 39 cases. However, the data by zip code shows 40. This latter number might offer a more accurate representation, according to the department’s clarification on the zip codes:

Q. Why is the city data and the zip code data different?

The zip code data is supplied to a healthcare worker, case manager, or lab technician by each individual during intake when a case is first recorded. When entering a zip code, the system we use automatically produces a list of cities within that zip code for the individual to further specify where they live. Sometimes the individual uses the postal city, which may be Miami, when in reality that person lives outside the City of Miami boundaries in the jurisdiction of Coral Gables. The zip code data is correct, and many zip codes contain multiple city/town jurisdictions.

You may see the data by zip code here.

Coronavirus outbreak by the numbers (as of 7 p.m. Sunday)

Miami-Dade County – 4,146 cases – 31 COVID19 related deaths

Broward County – 1,886 confirmed cases, 40 deaths

City of Miami – 2,461 cases

In his Sunday video message, Village Mayor Michael Davey reminded residents to support the local restaurants and other businesses on the island that are still open.

“Want to talk about the restaurants” Davey said. “They are obviously suffering. This is a tough time for them” asking residents to support them when they can by ordering takeout or delivering.

Of note – before using one of the national apps - (Uber Eats, Dash, GrubHub, etc) – call the restaurant directly or visit their website. They pay a significant commission to those companies and ordering directly helps them stay open.

Davey mentioned seeing more people out and about wearing a mask or something covering their faces, saying “we have to look for one another” adding "if you are going into a business, wear a mask"

More on supporting restaurants. Daily, Islander News publishes a list of special offers from participating restaurants. If you would like to receive the list every morning, simply email info@islandernews.com