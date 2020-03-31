At a White House press conference, President Donald Trump said the federal safety guidelines for coronavirus will extend until April 30, asking Americans to practice social distancing, avoid unnecessary travel, work from home, stay away from nursing homes and limit social gatherings to 10 people.

Tuesday, Walmart announced that it will deploy temperatures checks, masks and gloves to all employees nationwide.

In their afternoon update, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,741 statewide positive cases. The COVID19 related death toll rose to 85. There was one new death reported in Miami-Dade County, now with 7 coronavirus related deaths.

The number of those testing positive in Miami-Dade County rose to 2,123 with another 197 cases reported during the day. City of Miami saw the total spike to 1,179 cases with 132 new cases.

There were no new reported cases for Key Biscayne. The island has 20 confirmed COVID19 cases.

Citing a new Emergency Order - 15-20 - issued by County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez earlier in the day, the Village reiterated that “all pools, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums and other common use amenities, whether of a commercial or non-commercial nature, are closed for all purposes.” This does not apply if the amenities are on a single family residential lot, or at any townhouse, duplex, or villa, for the use of the inhabitants of such individual dwelling unit.

This message was reinforced in a video released by Mayor Davey earlier this evening. Davey asked residents to show “personal responsibility” in helping flattened the curve, stating “(we) have to look out for other people in our community” in reference to "a quarter of our population are seniors.”

The Village provided these tips to help condos HOA adhere to this executive order.

Securely lock gyms and group workout rooms

Lock and secure swimming pools

Put away and lock up pool lounge chairs and tables, patio furniture and deck furniture

Cover BBQs

Remove the nets from tennis courts

Securely lock business centers and entertainment rooms

Post flyers in mailroom, elevators, community boards, etc., promoting #KBStayHome

If you see someone not being socially responsible, please call KBPD at (305) 365-5555. If you have an emergency call 911. KB Police has been firmly enforcing all Emergency Orders.