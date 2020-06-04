At a press conference in Orlando Wednesday, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state was moving into Phase 2 of his 3-part reopening plan, DeSantis addressed the protests which have covered much of the state since Saturday, condemning those causing what he called “rioting, looting or violence.”

DeSantis said, “Florida won’t tolerate rioting, looting or violence,” while adding “I also want to thank the peaceful demonstrators, I want to encourage everyone to be peaceful.”

In a video message Wednesday, Village Mayor Mike Davey spoke of Gov. DeSantis' decision to move the state into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, but excluding South Florida. “We are not there yet, but it gives us hope that we are moving toward that”

Wednesday, DeSantis’ office, via email, announced that the state would receive almost $252 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse costs associated with the COVID-19 response. This allocation covers Florida for expenses from the COVID 19 response, from March 13 through April 30.

This total represents 75% of the total cost the state has incurred.

In a statement, FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech said “Over the last few months Florida has taken unprecedented actions to protect the health and safety of its residents during the coronavirus pandemic. This funding will help the state as it continues to recover and prepares for the next disaster.”