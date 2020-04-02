The Zaandam and Rotterdam are tentatively scheduled to dock at Port Everglades early this afternoon. The ships have been at sea after several countries denied them access. The ships have 4 dead and upwards of 100 passengers showing flu-like symptoms.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted that Unified Command reached a conditional approval of Carnival Cruise Line's plan to dock in Broward County.

“Unified Command conferenced last night and reached cond. approval of Carnival’s Plan, subject to approval between Broward and Carnival. Final document will be released this morning. As of now, ships remain outside US Waters. Look forward to seeing a SAFE plan for all to resolve”

Reports of newly released numbers show there are 1,250 passengers between the two ships. 311 Americans are reported to be on board, including 52 Floridians. There are some residents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.