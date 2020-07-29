All three South Florida public school districts have now made decisions to commence the 2020-2021 virtually, this as on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County School Board decided to start the school year on August 31 with 100% of the students taking classes virtually in My School Online.

Palm Beach will also start classes on August 31; Broward will start Aug. 19.

The decision came during a Wednesday special School Board meeting. All students, regardless of what their parents declared on a recent survey, will begin the school year using a more formal and uniform platform called My School Online.

Via Twitter, Russ Rywell, a candidate for MDCPS School Board said, “All students will be in My School Online until at least October 5th. By September 30th @MDCPS will announce whether or not schools will move to stage 2 reopening, based on local conditions.”

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “We are ever-cognizant that many families have already begun planning for a return to schooling through their preferred model for Stage II,” adding “However, in light of the viral surge in our community, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and employees to delay the return to the schoolhouse and commence the 2020-2021 school year from a distance.”

Later on Wednesday, Carvalho retweeted a School District tweet with details of the opening plans. "From Aug. 24-28, our Week of Welcome will afford students & families opportunities to familiarize themselves w/ tools they need for success. On Aug. 31, schooling will begin for students utilizing MSO. On Sept. 30, we'll announce whether we can pivot to Stage 2.

Carvalho himself tweeted "We stand committed & prepared to deliver to our community that which they've come to expect from us, a world-class experience."

On July 1, the school district had introduced a comprehensive plan to reopening schools which focused on keeping children and staff safe and instruction. You may find details of the plan here.