Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health dashboard reported a significant milestone in the coronavirus outbreak: More than 1.6 million cases have now been confirmed across the country and more than 100,000 Americans have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, the US has the highest number of cases and deaths, with Brazil having the second highest number (more than 390,000 cases) and the UK seeing the second highest number of deaths (over 37,500) from the virus, which can develop into a respiratory illness, labeled COVID-19 and was first reported in Wuhan, China, back in December, 2019.

In Florida, there were 2,319 virus-related deaths as almost 53,000 cases were reported (52,634).

Wednesday, there was one more case added on Key Biscayne, now with 66 reported cases (69 in zip code 33149). For an explanation on the difference, click here.

Miami-Dade reported 17,225 cases, with almost 61% (10,473) located in the City of Miami, which on Wednesday allowed restaurants to open for dine-in services.

Broward reported 6,659 cases.

The number of cases in Palm Beach county continued to grow, now at 5,363. This as the county continues to relax restrictions. According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, you are no longer be required to wear facial coverings when entering county government buildings.