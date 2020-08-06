US government increases the costs of immigration citizenship and asylum requests

The US government announced a sharp increase in the fees for some immigration procedures, including an 81 percent increase in the cost of US citizenship for naturalization and the charging of a fee to asylum seekers.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) revealed a final rule published in the Federal Register on Friday detailing the new costs of efforts to obtain immigration documents, a further change in national policies with a view to curbing legal immigration of low-income foreigners.

The rate adjustment is made in order to guarantee “that the Citizenship and Immigration Service recovers all the costs of the services it offers,” the agency said in a statement.

The fee to obtain American citizenship by naturalization will increase from $640 to $1,160 if applied for online, and $1,170 per paper form. The asylum application will cost $50 to apply, a process that is free in almost all the world for humanitarian reasons.

The work permit (Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization) will cost $550, a 34 percent increase. And those who obtained residency on the basis of marriage would have to pay $760 to remove the conditions on their permanent resident status, 28 percent more than the current price.

According to the statement, the Department of Homeland Security adjusted the rates by an average increase of 20 percent to recover its operating costs and thus avoid a shortfall of funds estimated at $1 billion annually.

“USCIS is obligated to examine incoming and outgoing funds and make adjustments based on that analysis,” said Joseph Edlow, deputy director of policy for the immigration agency, in a statement. “These long-overdue fee adjustments are necessary to manage our nation's legal immigration system efficiently and fairly, secure the nation, and protect Americans.”

Rates will take effect on Friday, Oct. 2.