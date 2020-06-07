US labor market rebounds in May

Versión en español

Despite a pessimistic forecast where experts expected the nation’s unemployment could reach 20% in May due to the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdown of many businesses, the unemployment rate rebound and fell to 13.3% (14.7% in April). US Labor Department reported Friday that 2.5 million jobs were added in May as many sectors of the economy started to open up.

The industries that created the most jobs were restaurants, services and construction. Some of these industries were among the first to layoff employees in March; and the fastest to hire back in May.

Wall Street reacted positively to the new employment numbers. Shortly before the close, the Dow Jones rose 3.5%, the S&P 500 2.9%, and the Nasdaq Tech 2.2%.

Analysts had predicted the loss of 7.5 million jobs in May. A significant part of this rebound came from part-time work, evidencing the fragility of the improvement. Despite the positive data from May, experts agree that returning to normal will take time and that unemployment is still at high levels, with 20 million jobs yet to be recovered.

Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, maintained that "the worst of the impact of the coronavirus in the labor market has been left behind," adding that "millions of Americans still don't have a job, and the government remains focused on getting them back safely and helping states deliver unemployment benefits to those in need."

The number of unemployment applications, which exceeded 30 million at the height of the crisis, has gradually decreased for nine consecutive weeks.

April’s unemployment rate was the worst ever reported since the US began reporting claims back in 1948. In February, unemployment was around a historical low of 3.5%, close to full employment, and the US economy had added new jobs for 113 months.

It remains to be seen how legislators will react. Democrats are calling for a new aid package, however, Republicans are skeptical of the need to inject more Federal aid money into the economy.