John Lewis Dead at 80

Rep, John Lewis, who spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, said it was moral obligation to stand up for his beliefs.

 Susan Walsh

John Lewis — an icon of the civil rights movement hero to many, and a Democratic US Congressman for decades - has died at age 80.

According to an NPR report, Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Lewis was diagnosed with the disease during a routine medical exam. He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in late last year.

The Congressional Black Caucus released a a statement Friday evening saying, "The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon."

Lewis had a long 60-year career in public service, leading sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in the Jim Crow-era South and he and other peaceful protesters were violently beaten in 1965 while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.

