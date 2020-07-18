John Lewis — an icon of the civil rights movement hero to many, and a Democratic US Congressman for decades - has died at age 80.

According to an NPR report, Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Lewis was diagnosed with the disease during a routine medical exam. He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in late last year.

The Congressional Black Caucus released a a statement Friday evening saying, "The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon."

Lewis had a long 60-year career in public service, leading sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in the Jim Crow-era South and he and other peaceful protesters were violently beaten in 1965 while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.