Citing an increased risk of infection of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on cruise ships, the US State Department today issued a travel advisory to cruise ship travelers.

"CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment' the State Department advisory stated. The advisory went on to say "This is a fluid situation. CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease."

You may read the entire advisory by clicking here.