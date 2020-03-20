US tax filing deadline moved to July 15

Acting at President Donald Trump's direction, on Friday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15, giving Americans an additional three months to file taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Secretary Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

The IRS urges taxpayers who are owed a refund to file as quickly as possible. For those who can't file by the April 15, 2020 deadline, the IRS reminds individual taxpayers that everyone is eligible to request a six-month extension to file their return.

This payment relief includes:

Individuals: Income tax payment deadlines for individual returns, with a due date of April 15, 2020, are being automatically extended until July 15, 2020, for up to $1 million of their 2019 tax due.

This payment relief applies to all individual returns, including self-employed individuals, and all entities other than C-Corporations, such as trusts or estates.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this relief.

Corporations: For C Corporations, income tax payment deadlines are being automatically extended until July 15, 2020, for up to $10 million of their 2019 tax due.

This relief also includes estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that are due on April 15, 2020.

For the official IRS release, click here.