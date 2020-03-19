Chief Press explains the impact of today’s Miami-Dade County executive order issued by Mayor Gimenez closing all public and private beaches in the county.

Press is asking residents to cooperate as KBPD go about enforcing this order. No one is allowed to be on the beach for any reason, recreational or to walk or run. Press encourages active residents to use the bike paths available and other means, but reminded us to “stay off the beaches”.

Press also reminds residents that the island's 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is still in effect.