After Thursday night’s special Village Council meeting where the $100 bond referendum was not rescinded, and is now headed to the November 3 ballots, the Village is launching a campaign to educate residents on the specifics of the referendum.

In a Friday morning Village Connect message, the village announced the launch of a new website - vkbresilience.org - which “will provide the community with detailed information to help voters understand the bond financing question, process, and associated projects.”

The announcement promises information will be posted to the website through “the life cycle of the education campaign.”

The village also announced a series of virtual Town-Hall meetings, hosted by Village Manager Andrea Agha, to discuss specifics of the Resilience General Obligation Bond. The dates for the town-hall meetings are:

- August 6th

- September 3rd

- September 17th

All meetings will commence at 6. Meeting information will be provided on the village’s website.