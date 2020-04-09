Peter J. Kulpa was selected as interim Village Clerk during a virtual meeting of the Village Council Tuesday, replacing Conchita Alvarez, who has been serving in a part-time role since former Clerk Jennifer Medina resigned in February.

Kulpa, a Key Biscayne resident, is currently the Village’s Information Technology Technician.

Council voted unanimously to appoint him to the interim position while the job is formally posted. Council agreed Kulpa could apply for the position, and if not selected his job as Information Technology Technician would be guaranteed.

When previous Village Manager Jennifer Media left to become Village Manager at Indian Creek, the Village turned to retired and previous Village Clerk Conchita Alvarez to fill in on a part-time basis until a permanent clerk could be hired. This was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Alvarez on Tuesday asked the council to relieve her of the position as soon as possible, expressing concern that the long days caused by the COVID-19 crisis was having a negative effect on her health.

She will spend two weeks working with Kulpa to get him up to speed on the job.

The clerk position will pay between $$60,000-$120,000 annually based on the candidate’s qualifications and experience.