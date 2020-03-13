The Village of Key Biscayne has declared a state of emergency as the Miami-Dade County schools and schools in the Archdiocese of Miami are closing next week due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

During a press conference Friday, Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho outlined steps the district is taking to address the growing virus problem. Immediately afterward, he tweeted that “all @MDCPS schools will close.”

“After careful consideration and in consultation with health officials, effective March 16, 2020, all @MDCPS schools will close. The wellbeing of our students, employees and community is our number one priority,” Carvalho said via Twitter. Students will receiving remote instruction. For more information on the County's Instructional Continuity Plan click here.

Schools will be open for the Presidential Primary Elections next Tuesday, March 17.

The Miami Catholic Diocese also announced their schools will close -- on Tuesday, March 17, giving parents Monday to arrange for childcare and adjust personal schedules. Each school will instruct parents about online assignments and lessons.

Meanwhile, the Village of Key Biscayne announced late Friday it was following the lead of federal, state and county governments by declaring a “state of emergency.”

"The Declaration preserves our right to issue emergency regulations necessary for the protection of life and property, establishment of public order, and control of adverse conditions affecting public welfare resulting from COVID-19 and provides for the ability to apply for public assistance or other disaster relief funding," the Village release said.

Among other things, the Village said Community Center will close at 7 p.m. today and will be closed until further notice -- except for the Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday. Also, Freebee, the free on demand and circulator transit service, is being postponed effective Saturday until further notice. And baseball opening day, previously scheduled for March 19, is postponed until further notice.

Carvalho said the school district’s emergency operation team would be operational starting Saturday. That hotline number is (305) 995-3000. The district has also established a website to share news and information with the public, click here.