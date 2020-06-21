Village denied citizens ability to file for candidacy, leaving mayor unopposed in election

Dear Village Manager Agha and Clerk Kulpa, and Village Attorneys Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman,

I am writing to memorialize my conversation with Village Clerk Kulpa June 12 at 1 p.m.

I called the clerk’s office and spoke with Kulpa to express my concern about the lack of public information about the election for mayor of Key Biscayne. Per the Village Charter, candidates may file their candidate package during the 10 days, June 2-12. Candidates are required to pick-up the packages in person.

Shockingly, I learned that incumbent mayoral candidate, Mike Davey, was able to pick up his candidate package a week before June 2, the first day packages were available to the public. “The mayor was able to pick up his package one week early,” Kulpa said, when I asked.

When and where was the public notified that they could pick up the package one week prior to June 2? Where is the law that stipulates pickup on a separate date from candidate filing?

The village website’s election link had incorrect 2018 election information versus the current 2020 elections. The website was only updated with current election information on June 11, at 5:30 p.m. I conveyed to Kulpa that the village should have updated this information for the public in order to allow other candidates to consider running for mayor.

Many residents utilize the village website to access official information, forms and public notices. The manager’s office should have made sure the website had updated, correct election information with downloadable forms. This would have made it more feasible for eligible residents to run for mayor.

Also, I would like to inquire about the village requirement of being a “registered voter in the Village of Key Biscayne for at least one year preceding the date of such filing.” I reviewed the Florida Code of Elections and there is no such requirement.

Candidates for mayor of Miami Dade County have no such requirement. I understand this requirement was established at the village’s incorporation in 1991. As such, I am hereby requesting an advisory opinion from the village attorney to determine if the requirement is in accordance with Florida laws, including but not limited to the Florida constitution?

Separately, given the unprecedented (COVID-19) events that led to bank closures, it is unjust that the council and manager made no attempt to review the possibility of extending submission dates. Under normal circumstances, banks are open; under COVID, many banks are closed and require appointments. The fact Mayor Davey was able to submit his application on June 2 is questionable and possibly unethical.

Based on the facts and circumstances, one may argue that the Village of Key Biscayne and its leaders sought to suppress candidate applications. As it is my understanding that only the incumbent mayor had the privilege to file within the June 2-12 timeline. I and several other individuals wanted to submit our candidacy, but we were not afforded the advanced notice, nor given preferential treatment in the form of additional time to complete the application package.

The application process is not simple. For example, it requires that the candidate open a separate bank account, which is quite a hurdle in this COVID environment, where many banks are still closed. Given the COVID-related circumstances and the hurdles that potential candidates faced in accessing banks, it is disappointing that the council and manager made no attempt to facilitate an accessible democratic process for potential candidates.

Every eligible Key Biscayne resident should have a say in deciding which people and policies will determine the future for our families and our community. The Village of Key Biscayne should have taken the necessary steps to make running for public office accessible to all residents, instead of only using the Islander News to publish the notice. Shame on all of you for limiting public access to creating a fair and democratic village government, and ensuring that Davey had an unfair advantage to return as the Mayor of Key Biscayne.

Respectfully,

Inbal Horovitz