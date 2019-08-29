Do Not Place Bulk Trash on Curb

Regular Trash Collection Will Proceed as Usual

Residents are advised that now is NOT the time to place bulk waste on the curb. Any bulky items left out now have the potential to become dangerous projectiles.

Waste Management will proceed with normal trash collection until further notice as they also monitor the storm.

Due to the uncertainty in the track of Hurricane Dorian, residents should have their hurricane plans in place.

Everyone should have 7 days of supplies, including water and medicine and should have an evacuation plan. And don't forget to fuel up your vehicles!

Miami-Dade County Public Schools are OPEN tomorrow, Friday, August 30, 2019 until further notice.

The Village's Building, Zoning and Planning Department will be closed tomorrow, Friday, August 30, 2019 as of 12:00 p.m. due to necessary storm preparations.

Please continue to closely monitor the National Hurricane Center website for the latest storm updates