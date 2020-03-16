Village issues a curfew effective immediately

After declaring a State of Emergency over the weekend, the Village of Key Biscayne has taken the extra step to set a curfew which will take effect tonight (March 16). The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will continue indefinitely.

Reached by Islander News, Mayor Davey commented “Our goal is to flatten the curve. Hopefully this curfew will convey the seriousness of the situation and help with social distancing.”

No resident or person shall be outside during the hours covered by the curfew. Exceptions are those providing police, fire, or other government-related services. Also exempt are those residents providing assistance requested by the Village, police, fire or going to, or returning from work.