In his Friday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey discussed possible restrictions tied to the tentative openings of the beaches in Miami-Dade County, and the Village, come June 1st.

Davey mentioned that “active participation” activities such as walking, running and swimming will be permitted on the beach, however congregating on the will not be allowed, adding beach furniture will likely not be permitted.

The mayors and managers from coastal communities within Miami-Dade will be meeting over the weekend to finalize a plan, which will be presented, to County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Tuesday.

Dog parks were discussed and opening is under consideration, according to Davey.

The Mayor reiterated his message regarding wearing facial coverings, saying it makes good sense. Davey said “we are not out of the woods” yet, referring to a comment Gimenez made regarding county hospitals now being “at 80% capacity.”

In an email message, the village indicated that while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the restrictions on youth activities, the county and village would not follow suit.

“Although Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that Florida would allow organized activities for children, including summer camps and youth sports, effective immediately, the governor said he would not prevent municipalities from making their own rules. The Village of Key Biscayne is in lockstep with the County and kid’s activities are still restricted” read the village statement.

The village also announced that manager Andrea Agha would host a Town Hall Meeting via Zoom to discuss how the Village of Key Biscayne is moving to a New Normal. The meeting will be on Thursday May 28 at 5:30 p.m. Details will be available on the village’s website.