June 10 is the new, new re-opening day -- for Key Biscayne and Dade County beaches, another step in returning the island to a qualified “new normal” after months of shutdowns due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading throughout the community

The news was originally shared by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez during a May 24 virtual meeting attended by Village Manager Andrea Agha and Mayor Mike Davey, along with medical experts and representatives of other Miami-Dade County's coastal communities.

Then came the civil unrest and disturbances triggered by the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis, causing Gimenez to issue a countywide curfew, which was tied to reopening the beaches, originally scheduled for June 1.

Now, after a 10-day delay, the beaches are finally due to open Wednesday, June 10.

“There are certain activities that are not going to be permitted right off the bat. It’s definitely a phased approach,” said Agha.

The county will provide “beach ambassadors” every few hundred feet as part of shared responsibility for enforcement of the social distancing rules.

“They are there to run interference for law enforcement. If they can respectfully get compliance from people without any enforcement action needing to be taken I think it is wonderful,’’ said Police Chief Charles Press.

With the beaches now closed for several weeks, and the curfew delay, there is pent up demand, frustration and the expectation of large opening day crowds, depending on the weather, he added.

“I’ve seen too much of these visuals from throughout the country where people have just made their decision to defy common sense and reasoning,” Press said. “I hope that’s not the case here. My officers are not out there to be heavy handed or drag people off the beach. We want compliance with the restrictions that are in place. We’ll see how all that plays out.’’

Added Mayor Davey: “I want to make sure that at the end of the day we’ve done everything we could where we’re not in a position of looking back and saying ‘We should have stayed closed a little bit longer.’ We have got one shot at this.’’

As this milestone moment finally arrives, Agha commended both residents and village staff for their response and patience during the ongoing crisis.

“I think we’ve done an amazing job. These are unprecedented times that have been deeply challenging, both physically and emotionally for staff and for residents – the whole world really. I think we’ve done a good job of staying focused and vigilant,’’ Agha said.

She said there is an ongoing “high expectation” that residents comply with the guidance on social distancing and other measures: “We need to be socially responsible and do everything we can to prevent the resurgence.”

Chief Press said he’ll be glad to get through the expected “initial flood” of beachgoers during opening day and onto the new normal.

“It’s like a hurricane. You’re watching this thing (opening day) come at you, you know deep down inside it’s going to knock the heck out of you and you just can’t wait until it passes by so you can start living again,’’ Press said.

Editor’s Note. This article first appeared in print May 28, 2020 when the beaches were due to open Monday, June 1. It has been updated.