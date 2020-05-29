Village Manager Agha proud of staff confident of actions being taken in COVID-19 recovery

Village Manager Andrea Agha said Key Biscayne will recover from the Coronavirus by following detailed plans to the “new normal,” which she spelled out during a Thursday evening virtual Town Hall.

Agha vowed to respond quickly to citizen requests during reopening, including a call for enforcement of beach rules related to the presence of dogs there, and the need to ramp up help for small businesses.

Agha began the 45-minute Zoom meeting by praising the village staff. She said they took on “unique roles” during the crisis, as was required by the Incident Command Structure that was put in place. Throughout the crisis, staff work groups met with the goal of “protecting the health, safety and welfare” of residents. “It’s been remarkable what we’ve had to learn,’’ she said.

As the situation with the virus changed, Agha said the village “was nimble enough to respond accordingly,’’ resulting in policies that have helped keep the number of positive cases in Key Biscayne to about 66 while the number spiked in other areas of Miami-Dade County.

“Everybody has done a great job of keeping that curve flat,’’ said Agha.

On June 1, the county is allowing for the reopening of Bill Baggs State Park, as well as other area beaches and condo pools. All of this, said Agha, should bring crowds the Key has not seen in more than two months.

“It’s basically been just us for an eerie 10 weeks,” she said.

The county will help Key Biscayne Police by providing 10 “beach ambassadors” to provide information to beachgoers on the social distancing regulations and other rules like wearing a mask except while swimming or strenuous exercise.

When questioned by a resident of an ongoing problem of unleashed non-service dogs on the beach, Agha said she would point out that problem to police and beach ambassadors so laws are enforced.

During the Town Hall session, residents like Michele Estevez who manages the Square Shopping Center, along with other properties, expressed concern that, beyond restaurants, small businesses have been financially hurt by the shutdown and are in jeopardy of closing and there is no assistance coming from the village.

Agha noted that the village website has links to various loans and grants programs that became available during the COVID-19 crisis. She added that she has discussed with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce the idea of pooling resources with other Florida chambers to apply for larger loans to help more small businesses.

“Our economic recovery is going to depend on (customers) feeling safe to come back,” said the village manager. “It’s important for us to get the economic vitality back. I’m sorry there is no pot of money or magic wand. The last thing we want is vacant buildings and blighted stores. I hear the need for a more personal touch (with the small businesses). We’ll kick it up and notch and see what else we can do.”