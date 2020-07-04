In a rare move, VIllage Manager Andrea Agha posted a direct video message to citizens of Key Biscayne Thursday to address rumors of an alleged “hit list” of employees targeted for cuts in her proposed 2021 budget.

The video, posted on the village’s YouTube channel, was done in response to the reaction Agha received at a staff meeting earlier in the day at which the issue was discussed.

“Information that originated from my office was misconstrued, causing 11 non-sworn and several sworn employees of the village tremendous pain and fear over concerns they were losing their job, based on the proposed budget and backup materials I provided,” she said, adding that the proposed budget does not cut any administrative staff, police officers or firefighters.

“I stand by the budget I put forth, “ she said.”I have no hit list. I have no ulterior motives, I have no other agenda than to serve this community.”