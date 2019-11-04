Driver in Saturday night Causeway accident dies; meanwhile, officials to study traffic access concerns

The Key Biscayne driver of a vehicle that was struck and rolled over on the Rickenbacker Causeway Saturday night has died from her injuries, according to Village and Miami officials.

Paula Curra Rafetti and her husband Diego were hit by another vehicle at about 8 p.m., according to police. Paula was the driver of their car.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they focused on caring for Paula, who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center. She later died from her injuries.

Diego Rafetti was treated and released, and he is now at home grieving with their children, Diego and Delfina, the latter a senior at MAST Academy. The family is of Argentine origin.

While waiting to hear for updates on Paula's condition, the Key Biscayne community expressed their concern on various social media channels. A blood donation drive was organized at St. Agnes Church to assist with the emergency treatment she was receiving.

After learning of her death, St Agnes held a mass to pray for Paula and the family.

Saturday's accident, which happened close to Rickenbacker Marina in Virginia Key, blocked access onto and off of the island for about 8 hours while officials investigated. As a result, close to a thousand people were trapped in their vehicles, many of them with children, unable to move. Causeway access was finally granted around 4 a.m.

Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck the Rafetti. Their investigation is continuing.

Causeway accidents and long traffic delays are a reality for Key residents. The Key Biscayne police department is going to work with Miami and Dade police officials to address the issue with new policies.

Drivers trapped during the Saturday night accident took to social media to discuss the inconvenience.

In response, one wrote: “Let's be patient. Our situation is nothing, let’s just wait for them to open the roads and go to sleep; remember there is a person and her family who are going through a very delicate situation tonight and we must think about them.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey tweeted Sunday that area police agencies will be working to find solutions to recurring closures of the causeway, the only vehicular entrance and exit to the island.

Reacting to some angry chatter on several of the KB-based chats, KBPD Chief Charles Press stated everyone’s voices were heard:

“I have reached out to the two other chiefs for a chiefs-only meeting to discuss permanent alternative plans for incidents (which block access to the island). By reaching directly to the chiefs we can create policy that officers must follow. I will work with county causeway authorities to implement the best type of plan possible for different areas of the causeway.”