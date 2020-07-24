Village moving forward to improve the aesthetics of garbage

The Key Biscayne Village Council is poised to pass an ordinance that will provide Code Enforcement officers with the tool “to uphold a higher maintenance standard’’ on recycling and solid waste service, including restricting bulk trash piles.

Prompted by the “unsightly placement of bins and solid waste piles” that adversely affects the curb appeal of residential neighborhoods, the council asked the village administration to develop an ordinance in early June. It is hoped the ordinance will regulate the standards for the maintenance and placement of solid waste and recycling containers, as well as bulk trash piles.

A virtual town hall on the ordinance to amend Chapter 5 Property Maintenance Standards was held on Tuesday, July 21. Second and final reading of the ordinance is planned for the July 28 Special Council meeting, after which the ordinance could go into effect.

The village received 34 complaints about garbage in fiscal year 2019 and 17 complaints so far in calendar 2020.

The proposed ordinance restricts the hours that bulk piles can be placed in the right-of-way in advance of pick-up, establishes a requirement that bins be screened, and sets penalties for failing to meet these standards.

Solid Waste and Recycling Containers shall be removed from the public right-of-way on the day of collection and stored on private property screened from view from the public right-of-way by walls, fences, or landscaping. The proposed changes do not apply to commercial and multi-family residential.