In his daily video message, Mayor Davey updated residents on what the Village and County are doing to help control the spread of the coronavirus. Saying “we are doing well’ he implored island residents to continue to adhered to the CDC recommended safety guidelines.

Davey also reiterated the new executive order issued earlier in the day by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, closing all public and private beaches in the County and certain business. For a list of business that remain open under Mayor Gimenez order click here.

In regards to Village operations, the Mayor provided the following details: