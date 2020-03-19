In his daily video message, Mayor Davey updated residents on what the Village and County are doing to help control the spread of the coronavirus. Saying “we are doing well’ he implored island residents to continue to adhered to the CDC recommended safety guidelines.
Davey also reiterated the new executive order issued earlier in the day by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, closing all public and private beaches in the County and certain business. For a list of business that remain open under Mayor Gimenez order click here.
In regards to Village operations, the Mayor provided the following details:
- Police and Fire functions are fully operational in the Village
- The Building Department is conducting business for existing permits, during regular business hours, by email and phone at onlinepermits@keybiscayne.fl.gov or (305) 365-8916. All face-to-face services are suspended until further notice. No drop offs or pick-ups, no notarization of documents and no new permit applications. Inspections will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Inspections may be performed by contracted personnel, virtually or postponed.
- Village administrative personnel are working remotely or with staggered shifts.
- Part-time employees are working as needed to support the COVID-19 incident response
- The Community Center will remain closed until further notice, as is the Village Green playground
- Restaurants on the island are only open for takeout and delivery only