Village prepares to add parking with new, back-in approach

A relatively new concept called back-in angle parking will result in 38 new parking spaces on Fernwood Road and Village Green Way as part of a project that also includes special drainage improvements.

Prompted by a 2018 community survey asking for more and safer parking, the Key Biscayne village staff prepared conceptual plans for an on-street parking re-configuration for 900 linear feet along Fernwood Road from the north of the community center to West Heather Drive. The plans were finalized in July and the project is expected to break ground in September.

Back-in angle parking requires drivers to go beyond the parking space and then back in at a 60-degree angle. Advantages include:

- It is safer and easier than both parallel and front-in angle parking.

- Provides increased visibility for the driver as they leave the space.

- Eliminates the risk of the driver clipping bicyclists and motorists while opening their door as is now the case with parallel parking.

The Village of Key Biscayne will hold a virtual Town Hall regarding this project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The Village of Key Biscayne will hold a virtual Town Hall regarding this project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

With growing numbers of golf carts, there has been a safety concern about two carts pulling straight in to share a space, sometimes going into the street during unloading.

“Backing in will be safer for golf carts because usually children are on the back closer to the traffic on Fernwood,’’ said village Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth.

Cities that have installed back-in angle parking include: Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and Vancouver in Washington; Portland and Salem in Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City; Indianapolis and Washington, D.C.

Tucson tracked data for bicycle/car crashes before and after installing back-in angle parking, and they found an average of three to four crashes per month with front-in angle parking. After implementing back-in angle parking, there were no reported bicycle/car crashes for the first four years..

While the priority is adding 38 new parking spaces to make a total of 70 spaces, this project will also improve drainage for the adjacent homes by installing French drains, which use underground pipes to channel storm water.

In addition, the project may include vehicle charging stations. Also being considered is pervious pavement, which allows storm water to seep into the ground.

The work is required to be completed within 75 days and the project has also been phased so that no more than 50 percent of the existing available parking may be impacted at any one time.