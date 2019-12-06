The Winterfest celebration has become a holiday staple in the Village. The two-day festival brings island residents together in the spirit of community and fellowship.

The festivities kick off tomorrow (Saturday) from 6 to 10 p.m. when Winterfest Eve sets the tone with and array of rides and attractions for all ages. Local restaurants will be on hand serving food, and you will be able to enjoy music from The Decotones and the Louis Lamar band.

The fun continues on Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., with stage performances of dance, arts and athletic groups, plus rides and attractions for kids. And, of course, a visit from the man himself -- Santa. It all takes place at Village Green.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic Key Biscayne Winterfest this coming weekend - our 23rd,” said Dr. John Martin, one of the event organizers. “Once again (it) will feature performances on the stage by local children and a host of activities and food. Winterfest continues to be one of the most popular family events of the year on KB and is a great way to start off the holiday season.”

The Sunday schedule: