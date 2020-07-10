This is a developing story.

On Thursday, Miami attorney David Winker, sent a letter to Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha and Village Council members threatening to file legal action if the new ban on non-motorized travel in to the village is not rescinded.

Winker gave the village a Noon Friday deadline before proceeding with filing “for an immediate injunction to enjoin the Village” from enforcing what the letter calls “absurd and un-neighborly effort to restrict who can access our public roads.”

In the letter, Winker calls the village’s action a “poorly-veiled excuse to ban cyclists,” adding “Nowhere in the County order are municipalities granted the ability to impede inter-municipal travel based upon their mode of travel.”

Winker’s action is on behalf of Robert Harris and Yusfia Garcia, “along with many other Miami-Dade County residents who ride bicycles on Key Biscayne.”

The action is being challenged, according to Winker, on the grounds “The power of municipalities to regulate activities impacting public health, safety, and welfare is limited by the requirement that the regulation not be arbitrary or unreasonable.”

According to Winker, the village’s action constitutes “arbitrary” regulation, writing, “There is absolutely no nexus between the ban on non-resident bicyclists and public health and the ban is laughably absurd.”

Winker cites the fact that “non-residents can continue to enter the Village in motorized vehicles, including on buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds or via carpooling” as an example of the arbitrary nature of the ban. “So a non-resident on a moped or motorcycle is permitted to enter the Village, but a non-resident bicyclist is not,” Winker says in the letter.

“The Village has unconstitutionally preferenced its nonresident nannies, maids, landscapers and contractors over bicyclists,” concludes Winker.

We will provide further updates as they become available.