Stating that ”the Village continues to experience a significant amount of non-residents traveling to and through the Village.” Village Manager Andrea Agha will issue an emergency order restricting travel into the Village for non-residents.

The order will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23rd.

Permitted travel under the order:

Individuals providing Essential Government Functions

Essential Business Employees. Emergency Order does not apply to business owners and employees traveling to and from essential businesses.

Non-resident property owners. Non-resident property owners are permitted to travel to and from their properties.

Essential Businesses in this emergency order is governed by Miami-Dade County Executive Order 07-20, issued earlier in the week.

The order prohibits ALL non-resident travel, including, but not limited to, travel by automobile, motorcycle, scooter, or bicycle.

The order states that “No individual shall violate the terms of this Emergency Order, except upon direct authorization of the Village of Key Biscayne Police Department.”