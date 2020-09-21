Village to refine communication on GO bonds based on feedback at third hearing

Key Biscayne Village Council member Ed London, a supporter of the General Obligation (GO) bond referendum Nov. 3, strongly objected as “misleading” the details included in GO bond presentation by village staff during a recent virtual town hall.

The hour-long virtual meeting, the third of in a series of four on VKB Resilience General Obligation Bond Referendum, began with the exact referendum language earlier approved by the council:

“Shall the village is general obligation bonds not exceeding $100 million on one or more series maturing not later than 30 years from their issuance dates, bearing interest not exceeding the maximum rate allowable by law, payable from ad valorem taxes, to: Mitigate effects of sea level rise and flooding; Protect village beaches and shoreline, and Harden infrastructure to the effects of Hurricanes.”

The presentation covered how, if approved, the council would come up with a prioritized list of projects addressing those three areas of concern, according to a 2017 vulnerability analysis. Engineers would start coming up with designs, cost estimates and timetables for an estimated $25 million worth of projects. Council would eventually approve by ordinance a series of bonds for projects that can be completed in three years.

“A GO bond is a steady financing mechanism that would allow for the coordinated implementation of significant resiliency/climate adaptation projects,’’ the presentation indicated.

The presentation also covered alternative financing approaches besides GO bonds, including special assessments, dedicating non-ad valorem revenues, and a dedicated revenue source similar to the way stormwater fees are used to fund related projects.

It was the “GO bond at a glance” portion of the program --- charts created based on the estimate of $25 million times four projects to illustrate the possible exact cost to residents ---that prompted London’s objections.

“I think you really mislead everybody because you assume that the council has already decided that we will have four tranches (series) three years apart and this is the money we’re going to spend on the various projects,” he said. “You must make clear to everybody that we have approved nothing, we have approved no tranches, no amount of money and no projects. These are the projects, these are the estimates and no definite numbers.”

“The only thing people will vote on (in the Nov. 3 referendum) is the authorization to have GO bonds to be used as a tool in financing because it’s the most economical long-term solution to financing we need in the future. I think that should be made clear to everybody,’’ London said.

Village Manager Andrea Agha said London’s point will be incorporated in future information about the referendum. Also included, she said, will be greater details on the pros and cons of the alternative financing options, and the options and advantages on the length of the terms of the bonds, as requested by callers to the forum.

For more information, visit the Web site vkbresilience.org