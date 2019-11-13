250 Harbor Dr, Full Road Closure due to WASD Repair of Service on Thursday Nov. 14th to Friday, November 15th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detours from 220 Harbor Drive to 360 Harbor Drive, signs will be posted with two officers on site. Local traffic only.

Northbound Detour:

Starting at the 360 Harbor Drive intersection of Harbor Dr and Harbor Ct, turn right onto Harbor Ct; then turn right onto Cranwood Dr; then turn left onto Hampton Ln; then turn left onto Cypress Dr; finally turn right onto Harbor Dr.

Southbound Detour:

Starting at the 220 Harbor Drive intersection of Harbor Dr and Cypress Dr, turn left onto Cypress Dr; then turn right onto Hampton Ln; then turn right onto Cranwood Dr; then turn left onto Harbor Ct; finally turn left onto Harbor Dr.