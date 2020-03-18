Restating that the Village is exercising an abundance of caution to PROTECT our community, Mayor Michael Davey delivered his daily update to residents.

Some of the highlights from the Mayor’s video message:

Closures

Village Green playground is closed until further notice.

Village of Key Biscayne beaches are officially closed and off limit. Only exception is for individuals walking or running. Social gatherings on the beaches will not be permitted.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in effect

County ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants for dining in; kitchens can remain open for takeout and delivery only. The order does not affect grocery stores such as Winn Dixie and Golden Hog, pharmacies, gas stations and convenience stores. Please call your local restaurants to learn how you can support them from home. Also, Islander News has launched a #kbcovid19resourceguide in this week’s edition meant to provide easy reference as to what offerings are available.

Essential Services

Police, Fire and Public Works remain fully operational.

Building Department is conducting business during regular business hours by email and phone at onlinepermits@keybiscayne.fl.gov or (305) 365-8916. All face-to-face services are suspended. No drop offs or pick-ups and no notarization of documents are available. No new permit applications are being accepted.

Enhanced Services

Our local K-8 school is serving breakfast and hot lunches to children 18 years-old and younger between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Food is limited, based on demand. Please contact the school directly at (305) 361-5418 or Todd Hofferberth at the Community Center / (305) 365-8900 ext. 1213, for more information.

Additional support services for seniors. The Key Biscayne Foundation has launched an Adopt a Senior volunteer recruitment effort. Click here for more information.

Gathering in groups larger than 10 persons is prohibited. Maintain social distancing, 6-foot intervals