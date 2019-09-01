Virginia Key hosts 400th anniversary of African slaves’ arrival on American shores

The arrival of the first slaves in the Virginia British colony in August of 1619, one year before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, was commemorated on Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on August 20th.

The 400th anniversary remembrance of the first slaves from Angola aboard the ship White Lion, landing at modern day Hampton, Virginia was part of nationwide activities reflecting upon the anniversary. The commemoration was included in an extensive series of the New York Time Magazine, entitled 1619.

The first enslaved Africans to set foot on American soil was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history said Dr. Roni Bennett, executive director of South Florida People of Color.

“The arrival of these first twenty slaves a year before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth led to over 30 million in bondage in the United States by 1865,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to reflect upon the impact of slavery on our nation and be empowered by the full meaning of the last 20 generations of African-American presence in the US.”

The event, sponsored by the Association of Black Psychologists and South Florida People of Color, featured drumming, speakers, performers, and prayers led by Rev. Richard Clements, coordinator of Faith Formation at Barry University.

The event also included an “Emancipation Circle” led by Dr. Pamela Hall, associate professor of psychology at Barry University. Attendees and circle participants were encouraged to share an open dialogue of personal insights and reflections.

“We must recognize that we are all carrying the inherited pain of centuries of trauma related to the transatlantic ‘slave trade’ and to enslavement itself,” said Dr. LaTasha Russell, a clinical therapist and president of the Association of Black Psychologists.

“It is critical to acknowledge and confront that pain with the powerful story of individual and collective strength and wisdom that enabled people to live, laugh, love, and create, and not be defeated in spite of all the sufferings and horrors.”

Guy Forchion, executive director of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, said that the fact that the remembrance was held on Historic Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s onetime only “Colored Beach” in the segregation era, is an example of the importance of the future African-American Museum.

“These events add to the park’s new level of prominence as a result of the publicity generated by the signing of the city of Miami’s agreement with the county to allow bond funding to bring the long-awaited project of an indoor/outdoor historic, environmental, and cultural museum to fruition,” said Forchion.

The city of Miami passed a resolution in May committing to fund the operating costs of the museum which was intended to unlock over $20 Million in Miami-Dade County funds to construct the museum.

Forchion recently travelled to the African American Museums Conference in Jackson, Mississippi. He announced that Miami had been selected to host its 2020 conference, and some of those conference related events will be held on Virginia Key.