Virtual presentation of NY Film Festival a unique treat for arts fans

Do New York culture on the cheap and easy. Yes, we’re talking about a virtual visit, but these offerings are truly grand.

They are the New York Film Festival 58 and Irish Repertory Theatre’s Digital Fall Season. Contents from both will be streamed onto a computer near you. And there’s just so much, you’ll want to grab your calendar and start making plans.

Lincoln Center’s New York Film Festival 58 runs Sept. 17 to Oct. 11 with a treasure trove of international films, documentaries and online discussions.

Key Biscayne resident Julian Sevillano, a former board member for the Miami Film Festival, said he was delighted to see the New York Film Festival being presented online.

“It’s a great festival,” he said. “It’s wonderful that it’s online.”

Sevillano, who is 86 and runs an online film club, urges people of all ages to sit at their computer, go online and watch some of these great movies. Don’t miss out, he said, use the technology, which makes all this available no matter where you are.

“Don’t be afraid, nothing’s going to happen,” he said. “Live in the present.”

But, even with something that’s streamed, you have to act fast.

Tickets are limited to the number of seats in the cinema at Lincoln Center. Already, films are starting to sell out. That means if you didn’t make it to Broadway to see David Byrne’s celebrated show “American Utopia,” then you’ll definitely want to schedule the Spike Lee filming of the show, which The New York Times said “translates the stage show to the screen with swooping camera movements and precision-timed editing that perfectly serves the songs.” That will be screened Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, so get those $25 tickets now.

In all, the film festival presents a variety of categories. Main Slate includes films like: “The Truffle Hunters,” a documentary filmed in Northern Italy where canines and the elderly seek out prized delicacies; and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn as marginalized Americans turned nomads in their search for work.

Spotlight section includes films like: David Byrne “Utopia” film; Pedro Almodovar’s adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s 1930 play, “The Human Voice” starring Tilda Swinton as a woman dealing with the end of a relationship; and “Hopper/Welles” which explores two legendary directors, Dennis Hopper and Orson Welles.

“Currents” takes you into the world of emerging voices in film, while “Revivals” explores past greats, such as “Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris,” and Hou Hsiao-hsien’s 1998 film “Flowers of Shanghai.”

Single tickets start at $12. You can get a seven-film documentary sampler for $85; seven-film Returning acts films for $85; a six-film “Discoveries” bundle for $70 which will let you see films by emerging voices; an 11-film all-access with eclectic mix for $75; and an 13-film plus eight short programs for $150 all-access which comprises a diverse mix of new and innovative films. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit FilmLinc.org.

For something more theatrical with an accent on the literary, head to a unique Digital Fall Season at New York City’s Irish Repertory Theatre.

The three-month run began Thursday, September 17 with violinist Gregory Harrington performing his interpretations of traditional and contemporary songs. Along with two cellists on stage in an empty theater, he performs wonderful, poignant songs from Irish and Americana songbooks. His annual sold-out spring concert had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic. The delightful and touching concert is still available on the Irish Rep’s YouTube channel.

But that was just the beginning. More exciting offerings include Geraldine Hughes’ “Belfast Blues,” which is a 1980s coming of age tale set against war-torn Belfast. Hughes has toured her show internationally. The presentation here will be of a video in her final performances of the show. It will be presented Sept. 22 to 27.

“Give Me Your Hand” stars acclaimed actors Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy on a poetic stroll through the National Gallery of London. That will be presented Oct. 13 to 18. Eugene O’Neill’s “A Touch of the Poet” has an all-star cast and creative team and will be presented Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

A must-see is Bill Irwin in his celebrated, award-winning concept piece, “On Beckett/In Screen,” which will be presented Nov. 17 to 22. The droll Irwin, known for adroit physical comedy, has received rave reviews for his “meditation” on the Nobel-prize winning Irish writer.

There’s so much more, including a concert presentation of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” to be streamed in December. Tickets to these are free, but the theater would certainly appreciate a $25 donation per viewer. You need to make a reservation in order to get access. The shows will be streamed at various times. For more information or to make reservations, visit IrishRep.org