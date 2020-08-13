With virtual school gearing up, students and parents express concern about impact of social isolation on mental health

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, MAST Academy student Victoria Zang stayed home and watched all 16 seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” on Netflix.

That is 363 shows.

Structure was gone. Friends were stuck at home. Isolation became tough. Mentally, “it was very boring. Very, nothing.”

The rising junior’s mother told her she seemed depressed. Zang’s friends – once she was able to see them again – told her she had lost weight.

“The last few weeks of school, I was at home all day,” she said of last school year, when students were sent home in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit. “We were all going to sleep at 3:30 a.m. and waking up at 2 p.m. It was weird not being able to go out and see my friends.

“It was sad being at home all day.”

And being home will only continue, as Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) announced on July 29 that in light of the viral surge in the community due to COVID-19, the 2020-2021 school year will begin on Aug. 31, with students utilizing the district’s new and comprehensive My School Online (MSO) distance learning model.

A common complaint among parents – when classes went online in March to stem the spread of Coronavirus – was the lack of care for mental health, according to a recent USA Today article.

With the sudden halt to in-person learning, many students missed their friends, yearned to be out of the house, developed erratic sleep habits and drove their (often working) parents crazy.

On top of that, many were dealing with the trauma of sick or dying family members, economic hardship and disruption to the life they once had, according to the article.

Nearly three in 10 parents said their child is experiencing emotional or mental harm because of social distancing and school closures, according to a nationwide Gallup poll in June.

Virtual teaching requires more expertise

As more districts elect to start the school year virtually, teachers will have to get better at delivering new academic content online while also meeting students' social and emotional needs, according to the USA Today article.

“The moment the kids left school in March and went online, it was a very important moment when they had to learn,” said Zang’s mother, Karina. “We had one month and a half to get used to a new way of learning.

“For me, it was very stressful because I woke up in the morning and the kids woke up midday. Speaking with the other moms, everyone had the same problem.”

She’s correct. It’s not just the Zang family.

The pandemic, and the isolation and changes it brings, affects not just the emotional health of the students, but their families as well, said Cristina Oliver, a family therapist with The Counseling Group in Miami.

“The parents are noticing that the kids are not leaving their room,” she said. “They’re spending a lot of time on the computer. They’re wanting some escape from what’s going on, and spending time in chat rooms and video games.

“And not interacting with their families.”

The primary difficulties for the students are with their attention span, she said, and having trouble “truly understanding” what is being taught because they are so distracted.

“The frustration can lead to feeling distressed, hopeless, or to urges of avoidance or (giving) up,” Oliver said, “which is where the chatting online during class comes in, as well as napping too often, staying up late to play video games, watch Netflix, or talk on the phone. This can then lead to taking out their frustrations on their parents and others.”

Most American parents think it is unsafe to send their children back to school given the risks of the novel coronavirus, and more than 80 percent favor holding school at least partly online, according to a Washington Post-Schar School survey conducted by Ipsos.

Virtual learning experience has naysayers

Victoria Zang’s mother wanted to send her children back to school.

“They were very disappointed that they had to do it online,” she said. “I know for the kids, (returning to school) is important. The kids prefer to go to school to see friends.”

Oliver has seen some depression because of the isolation students face.

“I’m also noticing that because their interaction with friends is limited, (they wonder) what if we’re not friends anymore when we get back to school,” she said. “And because of COVID, their parents aren’t letting them spend time with their friends. What happens now? What is this going to look like?

“There’s some anxiety that comes with that. It is causing emotional stress, if they focus more on what’s happening to them socially rather than the academics.”

With returning to school virtually later this month, Victoria Zang said “we’re all freaking out. We don’t know what’s going to happen. Like, how we’re going to learn online. I ask questions. I need to be with a teacher.

“A part of learning is getting to know your teacher, connecting with them and now you don’t have that. Junior year is supposed to be your most important year.”

Sabrina Marquez, a sophomore at Immaculata-La Salle High School, echoes those thoughts.

“From my prior experience with virtual learning last year, returning to it again seems dysfunctional,” she said. “Working online was definitely a struggle for me as the workload decreased significantly.

“I felt like I was retaining little knowledge and always seemed to not be concentrated,” she added. “When learning in the school environment, I am more involved and learning comes more naturally. I feel like I will be missing out on much academic material this year when we start with virtual school. I am worried that when final exams occur I won’t be as prepared. The learning received online doesn’t reflect the hands-on learning that I experience in school physically.”

Mentally, this has had an impact.

“Although going to school is a hassle, school is a place where I interact with large groups of people,” Marquez said. “With isolation now being the new norm, the feeling of loneliness occurs constantly. I think that if school were to be in the classrooms once again, just the fact of being nearby so many familiar people would be the highlight of my days.”

Miss physical connection

Zang, who wants to study medicine at Johns Hopkins University, also worries about SAT tests being postponed, or given priority to seniors who couldn’t take them in the spring because of COVID.

Along with that worry, she said she will miss the physical connection with her friends the most.

“You’re actively doing something every day,” she said of being at school. “Like a routine. If you’re home doing nothing, you’re out of your mind.”

In the end, Karina Zang believes online learning itself will be easier than in March because “we learned about the system.

“We won’t need a week or two to adapt,” she said. “The education part, I don’t know. I really don’t know if the new system is going to adopt the educational model that we need. The kids will learn about 80 or 90 percent of what they need.

“They are going to lose, unfortunately, from an emotional standpoint.”