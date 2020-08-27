Council moves forward on consultants for Vision 2040 strategic plan

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday debated spending $165,000 to hire an urban planner for a 2040 Strategic Vision Plan -- similar to a plan created leading up to 2020 --with supporters contending the plan could give direction for the future. Opponents said the village is already on track and the effort is a waste of money.

In the end, at the suggestion of council member Ed London, the council approved that amount of money, but it specified that the consultant bill on an hourly basis, and only for tasks that generate community involvement that the village staff cannot handle on its own.

Former Councilmember and 2040 Vision Board Chair Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz opened the presentation and introduced Matt Bramson, Vision Board vice chairperson.

Bramson's presentation was keyed on how Vision 2040 will help end squabbling among council members by identifying priorities for future decisions and would be a more efficient way to run city government.

“Having a plan is like taking a trip without a road map. We’re spending money without a clear vision to achieve it,’’ he said. He also recalled his mother’s advice growing up -- “Measure twice, cut once.” -- in terms of understanding how each decision fits the overall direction from the plan.

He believes the plan could be “aspirational” and, if led by experts, be more than a piece of paper sitting on a shelf.

The effort began last January, when the council created the 2040 Strategic Vision Plan Board, consisting of engaged community leaders charged with generating the village's strategic vision for the next 20 years. The first priority of the board was to engage a qualified, professional firm to assist the data collection, public input, and the creation of the 2040 Strategic Vision Plan, according to information provided to council before the vote.

A representative for Urban Planner bid winner DPZ CoDesign explained the document, which would take about six months to complete, would represent a “holistic strategy” about what the community wants for the next couple of decades. It starts with “listening and learning” from the community, then would offer different plans. She said her firm would supply expertise gained through working with other cities.

The most vocal opponent, council member Luis Lauredo, said the council has had “a recent history of very little doing and a lot of studying” and that the document represents “an extremely expensive exercise” that would be a waste of money. He said the village already was “on track to get things done.”

Council member Ignacio Segurola was more direct. “There is nothing in this job that we need. Seems to me to be a complete waste of money. This is not going to be some kind of magical bullet” that helps in all future decisions, he said.

Before making the successful motion to amend the contract to hourly “not to exceed $165,000,” Council member Ed London described Key Biscayne as an island with a main street that has been almost completely built out, and already has a Chief Resiliency Officer and other personnel that could perform some of the planner’s tasks for the plan.

“We have this one small strip of land. Can you add much to that? Maybe (DPZ) is more than we need. Do you think your vision plan can be an improvement?’’ he asked.

Plan proponent Vice Mayor Brett Moss,. who serves as the Council's liaison to the Vision 2040 Board, said, “As a group, we don’t have a vision as a group anymore. Vision is a fundamental key to leadership.”

Council member Allison McCormick, who supports the plan, called the village “rudderless” in terms of long range planning.

The council had earlier approved $100,000 for the plan, yet the request came in at $165,000, a fact that Lauredo kept mentioning as typical of government spending. “I was against it at $100,000,” he said.