Council to look into the future, hearing what a vision for 2040 Key Biscayne could look like

A professional plan with community buy-in is the most efficient way for the Village of Key Biscayne to face the future, especially with the new realities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s the message the Village Council will hear in its virtual regular meeting Aug. 25 from supporters of the approval of a $150,000 urban planning services contract for the creation of a 2040 Strategic Vision Plan.

Similar to, but improving on, a 2020 Vision plan completed by Key Biscayne, the efforts for an updated, more flexible and user-friendly document was unanimously approved by the previous Village Council, which added four new members last election.

“The important thing about the product is that it is a living document going forward. It’s about the Village of Key Biscayne, not a particular council. It’s about what the community feels should be our priorities in five, 10 or 15 years,’’ said Luis de la Cruz, former council member who serves as chairman of the 2040 Strategic Vision Planning Board.

“This is an example of best practices for many communities and you need to hire professionals to do this correctly,’’ he said. The money for the contract is within the previous village budget, he said.

During an Aug. 13 virtual town hall, the Vision Board discussed strategies for putting the best foot forward on the plan. They agreed that a key part of the effort is recruiting community leaders to support the long-range planning exercise.

Communities that have participated in similar visioning plans use the document to align resources and meet specific goals. With a plan, “you have a yardstick to make sure you’re meeting those goals. Those who lack a plan are spending more and wasting more money,’’ said Matt Bramson, Vision Board vice chairperson, during the virtual meeting.

Possible themes for the brief appeal to council include: listing cities with similar plans, detailing the process of engaging the community, victories of the 2020 Vision plan, the value of planning as a way to protect residents’ investment, and budgeting correctly to avoid over spending.