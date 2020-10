Bikers taking over the road

Pictures taken by my two teenage kids driving to school this morning. Name ONE reason why this is acceptable?

They are putting their own lives at risk and clearly breaking the law, not to mention creating undue stress to motorists. No amount of bike lanes will ever solve this.

Arrogance & insecurity on display!!!

Editor’s Note. This was posted on Islander News’ Facebook page at 7:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, by Guillermo Suarez.