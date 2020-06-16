Join us for a free screening of the documentary film “Viva El Vedado,” followed by a Question & Answer session with the film's producer, Mary Patricia Wilkie Ebrahimi.

“Viva El Vedado” presents the history of the Havana neighborhood of El Vedado from the last quarter of the 19th century through the Cuban Revolution and highlights its varied and outstanding architecture.

The film’s goal is to introduce its audiences to the neighborhood’s remarkable architecture, its vibrant life, and the need for preserving El Vedado as part of Havana’s heritage.

It’s a glimpse beyond tourist fantasies and stereotypes, a rare view of one of Havana’s most important neighborhoods.

“Viva El Vedado” was made over two-and-a-half years by cinematographer and director Stanley Staniski and produced by Mary Patricia Wilkie Ebrahimi, who lived in El Vedado before the Revolution.

The film is 1 hour, 11 minutes long and will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles via Zoom

Attend free via Zoom. Meeting ID: 773 120 3935 - Password: 98765

Date: June 16, 2020 / Time: 7:00 pm /

Contact: Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda for more information. (786) 255-3601 / rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov