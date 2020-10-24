While election officials say the lines seem longer that in the past due to social distancing requirements, Floridians are turning out in record numbers since voting commenced Monday, October 19.

As of Saturday morning, a little over a third of Florida’s registered voters, 5.28 million, had already voted, either by mail or in person. In the first five days of early in-person voting, 1.7 million Floridians had cast their votes, with Republicans showing up at the polls in larger numbers (800K) versus Democrats (607K).

In Miami-Dade, over 553,000 ballots have been counted, with Democrats turning out in larger numbers; 244,000 versus 167,000 Republicans.

In total, 665,663 ballots were requested by Dade residents and as of Friday, and 315,000 or 52 percent are pending return or processing in Miami-Dade. In total, 44.3 percent of Miami-Dade’s 1,503.346 voters requested mail-in ballots.

By political party, Republicans are reporting a 40 percent turnout, versus 39 percent for Democrats. Overall voter participation in Miami-Dade, 36 percent, lags slightly behind the state as a whole (38%). More Democrats requested mail-in ballots compared to Republicans (2,666,218 versus 1,857,002).

Across the United States, over 56 million Americans have already voted, with almost 18 million having voted in person. Some larger states are just opening in-person early voting. Los Angeles County with almost 6 million registered voters, opened early voting sites Saturday.

Christina Bracken contributed to this report. For more information, visit govotemiami.org

Data by US Election Project