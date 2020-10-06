Update: Florida's Secretary of State Laura M Lee announced via Twitter she was extending the deadline for Floridians to register to vote in the upcoming Nov 3 Presidential elections.

The new deadline is 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6.

The decision was made after Lee met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Lee said Florida's voter registration site "was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour."

To register to vote, click here.

To read Secretary Lee's statement, click here.

Earlier Monday, Secretary of State Laurel Lee pointed her Twitter followers to the Division of Elections registration portal. Additionally, she said, people can visit their local supervisors of elections by close of business.

Common Cause of Florida Monday morning urged people to register, adding in a news release: “Any eligible voters who are confused by registration or turned away are urged to call a nonpartisan Election Protection hotline for assistance.”

The organization provided a variety of phone numbers:

- English: 866-OUR-VOTE

- Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA

- Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US

- Asian Languages/English: 888-API-VOTE

- Disabled Florida Resident: 800-342-0823

- Florida Rights Restoration Coalition for Returning Citizens: 877-MY-VOTE-0 (877-698-6830)

However, early Monday night, just hours before the deadline, Floridians started reporting problems with the state-run voter registration website.

Monday night, the Florida Democratic Party raised concerns about the Florida voter registration website crashing on the last day to register to vote, with Terrie Rizzo, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party issuing a statement:

“This is just latest attempt from the Republican leaders in Florida to limit democracy. The Florida Voter Registration website not working on the last day to register to vote in Florida is blatant voter suppression. Fix the website, stop the suppression, and let democracy work.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, via Tweeter, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said, “OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight. Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention.”

In messages to Islander News, Key Biscayne residents reported the site was still down Monday night.

The website is now operational. To register, visit registervoteflorida.gov or click here.

Mail-in voting is already underway in the state. Thus far, 306,037 Democrats and 157,924 Republicans have returned ballots. Democratic leaders, have encouraged the practice to protect people from exposure to COVID-19.

Those numbers are according to state Division of Elections data.

Exactly 2,146,909 Democrats who requested mail-in ballots have yet to return them, compared to 1,524,189 Republicans.

No-party affiliate voters have returned 101,164 mail-in ballots and 1,055,372 were still out there.

This story first appeared in the website of the Florida Phoenix. It has been updated by Islander News editorial staff.