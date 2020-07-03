During a Thursday visit to Tampa, Fl, Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians, especially younger ones, to wear a mask over the Fourth of July weekend.

“No younger American would ever want to put at risk a grandmother or a grandfather, a mom, a dad, an elderly neighbor or a friend — by inadvertently exposing them to the coronavirus,” said Pence, and encouraged people to practice “good hygiene.”

In regards to Florida’s recent record number of new coronavirus cases – on Thursday the state reported more than 10,000 new cases in one day – Pence said Florida is in a better position to handle the outbreak; treatment options have improved, testing capabilities have expanded and hospitals are ready for a surge.

“We’re in a much better place than even two months ago to be able to treat people who’ve contracted the coronavirus,” Pence said

Pence noted that approximately 13,000 hospital beds and 5,500 ventilators are available across the state, and added that 34,000 doses of remdesivir - the experimental antiviral medicine used in the coronavirus treatment - arrived in Florida Wednesday.

The Vice President also praised DeSantis’ leadership, praising the governor for his efforts to repair the economy. “The economic comeback that’s underway is a demonstration that we don’t have to choose between opening up America and the health of our people,” Pence said. “We can do both.”