The IRS wants to help Americans know when they will be receiving their cut of the $2 Trillion Coronavirus stimulus package.

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment? U.S. citizens or resident aliens who have a valid Social Security number or those who could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Who will receive the Economic Impact Payment automatically without taking additional steps? According to the IRS, most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments including:

Individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019

Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits

A new web tool launched will allow non-filers - people who didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019 - to enter their direct deposit information so they can get their payment. You can reach that page here.

A second tool – called Get My Payment – will be available next week which will provide Americans with the status of their payment. This will include the date payment is scheduled to be deposited into your bank account or mailed.

More information on this tool can be found here.