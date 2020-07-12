Washington Post gives deserved recognition for Islander’s excellent cartoon

Re: Washington Post column, “How a newspaper cartoon with a Swastika-wearing Trump roiled a Florida Community”

Apparently even The Washington Post took note of the controversy stirred-up by Peter Evans recent comic in The Key Biscayne Islander News. I am a fan of his comics and look forward to seeing the latest one, each Thursday when published. I have to admit it was a bit startling to see the image of a swastika. But soon thereafter, I realized the point he was trying to achieve.

That particular comic was trying to indicate the fact that our present president has little understanding or respect for the US Constitution. A symbol of disrespect was required to help make that point. Peter had a choice of several symbols, such a Confederate battle flag, a Russian flag or even the image of Putin, but he selected the more powerful swastika. Needless to say, it hit a nerve and generated a firestorm. It’s doubtful that there are many Key Biscayne residents that grew up in the Deep South or are descended from plantation owners.

We have all seen images of Alt-Right and Neo-Nazi rallies supporting the president, along with swastika banners and Confederate battle flags. We were shocked when he did not condemn them for their heinous acts in Charlottesville. I don’t think we have ever had a president that has established a kinship with the Alt-Right and Neo-Nazis. And that fact was the strongest justification for including that very disturbing symbol in the comic. The swastika symbol should disturb everyone. It was meant to remind us of intolerance, hatred, racism, fascism and violence.

Couldn’t help but notice the reference to Sen. Joe McCarthy who destroyed so many lives with the 1950’s “Black List.” Too bad there was no mention of McCarthy’s henchman Roy Cohn, who became Trump’s mentor and role model.

I was surprised the story did not include the actual image of the comic. They say that all PR is good PR. So, this PR will certainly help generate attention for Islander News, talented artists Peter Evans, Key Biscayne and of course the political leanings of our present president.

I applauded the Islander News for supporting Peter Evans and free speech.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb