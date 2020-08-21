Waterfront addresses an unwise and unnecessary proposal

Dear Mayor Davey and Council Members:

I read about the proposed ordinance that is on the agenda to require waterfront property owners to maintain their street address on the property as it faces the water. This is a terrible idea. It not only identifies the owner for the police but also for the bad guys as well.

In addition, we are living in a day and age with all of this modern technology like Waze and other navigation systems that tell us exactly where we are at. Can’t your police department use these very modern techniques in order to locate those very few waterfront residences that are located within the Key Biscayne jurisdiction? Keep in mind that there are only a few hundred locations at best within Key Biscayne. A London cab driver has to learn 30,000 destinations in order to pass an exam and get a license to drive a London taxi. Surely our police should be able to know the jurisdiction of a mile and a half square that they work in.

The real issue here is that we have way too many sea faring police and boats when our marine patrol only responded to 22 calls for the entire year of 2019. The marine police probably had a million dollar budget. That means each of those 22 calls in 2019 cost $45,000 apiece. You need to cut that budget by 80% and keep the only few marine police who know the streets and addresses on Key Biscayne.

Indeed, we have to start acting once again like the village that we incorporated, doing things economically and keeping our taxes down rather than just out looking for a new way to spend a lot of money on something that is truly not needed. I ask you to redirect your time and please not pass the address ordinance instead cut the marine police budget.

Max D. Puyanic